 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Mobility insurance market to double by 2030, reach $1.38 trillion: Capgemini

Moneycontrol News
Apr 18, 2023 / 10:49 PM IST

Nominal premiums in the autonomous, connected, electric and shared mobility market to grow eightfold to half a trillion US dollars, says Capgemini report

Premiums mopped up through the ACES market are estimated to rise to $0.57 trillion by 2030.

The mobility insurance market is set to double globally, reaching a combined value of $1.38 trillion by the year 2030, global research firm Capgemini said in its 'World Property Casualty Insurance 2023' report released on April 18.

Of the total mobility insurance market, the premiums collected through the traditional market stood at $0.58 trillion in 2021, the report said, adding that the same is estimated to rise to $0.81 trillion by 2030.

On the other hand, the premiums mopped up through the autonomous, connected, electric and shared (ACES) market, which stood at $0.07 trillion in 2021, is expected to soar sharply to $0.57 trillion by 2030, it added.

"As the definition of mobility expands, the mobility insurance market is poised to double from $0.65 trillion in 2021 to $1.38 trillion in 2030," Capgemini said.