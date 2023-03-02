 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mobile World Congress: Airbus drone may solve infrastructure woes of 5G operators

Deepali Gupta
Mar 02, 2023 / 08:52 PM IST

The craft that flies at the stratospheric level offers features of satellite communication with the flexibility and cost-efficiency of a drone

A Zephyr solar-powered drone.

When the deadly earthquake struck Turkey it took with it critical communications infrastructure, restoring which, along with search and rescue, became the first order of business. Now, a potentially cost-effective and speedy solution to such a situation comes from a company outside the telecom sector: the aviation major Airbus.

Presenting its lightweight, solar-powered drone Zephyr — that recently found itself in the headlines over a trademark issue — at the Mobile World Congress held in Barcelona this week (February 27 to March 2), Airbus said this might be the solution telecom companies are looking for to complete their 5G deployments.

The company is currently testing the drones and hopes they will be ready for commercial use by 2024. There are two things it needs to iron out in the meantime. The Z8 recently completed a 64-day flight, covering around 7,500 km. Its next test is to fly continuously for 120 days.

“We have three more big flights to do for military and commercial customers this year as part of the proof-of-concept (PoC) process,” said Chris Mclaughlin, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer.