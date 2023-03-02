Mobile World Congress: Airbus drone may solve infrastructure woes of 5G operators

When the deadly earthquake struck Turkey it took with it critical communications infrastructure, restoring which, along with search and rescue, became the first order of business. Now, a potentially cost-effective and speedy solution to such a situation comes from a company outside the telecom sector: the aviation major Airbus.

Presenting its lightweight, solar-powered drone Zephyr — that recently found itself in the headlines over a trademark issue — at the Mobile World Congress held in Barcelona this week (February 27 to March 2), Airbus said this might be the solution telecom companies are looking for to complete their 5G deployments.

The company is currently testing the drones and hopes they will be ready for commercial use by 2024. There are two things it needs to iron out in the meantime. The Z8 recently completed a 64-day flight, covering around 7,500 km. Its next test is to fly continuously for 120 days.

“We have three more big flights to do for military and commercial customers this year as part of the proof-of-concept (PoC) process,” said Chris Mclaughlin, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer.

The more difficult task is to industrialise production. At the moment, Mclaughlin says “they are beautifully handmade by artisans, like sourdough bread,” but for it to make economic sense the company needs to mass produce this. Since the drone is light and delicate, the cost of shipping it to a take-off location is high. The company is exploring production sites in Australia and New Mexico. “Anywhere where there's lots of sunshine, a nice flat area, no nasty mountains, and no big clouds is good for the drone because it circles gradually, rising to a height of 62,000 to 65,000 feet. Since it is solar powered, the shadow of a cloud or a mountain affects its flight path. So Spain and areas of the Middle East may work,’’ said Mclaughlin. Ideally, production sites should be close to the launchpad, Mclaughlin added. Related stories US' Antony Blinken meets Russia's Sergei Lavrov on G20 sidelines, urges stance reversal on nuclear ...

Govt fixes wheat procurement target at 34.15 million tones for 2023-2024

Vistara's sunset is a sunrise moment for airline efficiency Once the PoC is done and there is clarity regarding mass production, the team will be able to finalise the pricing. It already has military orders, and is holding preliminary talks with mobile operators. Mclaughlin said the use-cases of the drone expand beyond emergency requirements. In Brazil, for instance, there is a regulatory mandate for operators to cover forest areas. Creating a terrestrial network in such terrain would be expensive and unremunerative. A Z8 flying over the area will provide the required coverage. Similarly, in case of other difficult terrains where setting up a network is expensive, the Zephyr may work better. Zephyr’s evolution The market the Z8 seeks to address has so far been tapped by satellite operators like Starlink. However, as Mclaughlin, who has earlier worked for a satellite company said, the expense and inflexibility of a satellite disadvantage it against the Zephyr. While the drone can be directed to any location of choice, the satellite is committed to an orbit which covers just one area along a ring on Earth. On ground, receiving satellite signals require a dish or an expensive antenna. In contrast, the drone will beam a regular cellular signal that can be used by a common mobile handset. Technologists have questioned the drone’s ability to carry the required equipment to cast a connectivity beam. However, equipment makers like Ericsson are talking of a multi-fold reduction in the size and weight of radio equipment. Mclaughlin said the equipment has already been tested in flight for the latest 5G tech. Shareholders have questioned Airbus’ investment in the project as they feel it detracts from its core commercial airline business. The project was thus hived off in January to a new company, Aalto Haps, which is currently working on raising funds. The mandate is currently with Morgan Stanley, and may close by the fall of this year, said Mclaughlin.

Deepali Gupta is a senior financial journalist and author of Tata Vs Mistry: The Battle for India’s Greatest Business Empire. Views are personal and do not represent the stand of this publication.