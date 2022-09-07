Mobile Premier League to offer up to Rs 10 lakh in new bug bounty programme

Esports and skill gaming platform Mobile Premier League (MPL) on September 9 announced a bug bounty programme that would offer security researchers up to Rs 10 lakh for identifying vulnerabilities on the platform.

The company said this programme will be available for researchers across the world along with reports that address valid security vulnerabilities on its MPL Pro mobile apps (Android and iOS), its original games Carrom Champs and Pool Champs and its Poker web app.

Researchers can also report any possibility of fraud that can give a player an unfair advantage through this programme, it said in a statement.

"The programme encourages reports on instances that can enable a player to compromise with the gameplay or the outcomes, like win a game without playing, alter the gameplay or even post outrageous scores," it said.

Along with this, any vulnerability that can target the users on the platform, like taking over user accounts or dumping user data can also be reported through the programme, the company said. It also mentioned that the reward amount will be decided based on the severity of the vulnerability and the quality of the report.

Through this initiative, MPL said it will not just focus on identifying security vulnerabilities through this initiative but also make efforts in formulating a timely resolution to tackle them.

"At MPL we are always committed to the player-first approach and the Bug Bounty program has been launched to continue our efforts towards enhancing the user security and safe playing experience on our platform," said Ruchir Patwa, VP Security and Compliance, MPL.

Started in 2018 by Sai Srinivas and Shubh Malhotra, MPL allows users to participate in free and paid competitions across over 60 games across categories such as daily fantasy sports, puzzle, board games, sports games, and casual games on its Android and iOS apps.

It claims to have over 90 million users across India, Europe, and the United States. The company says it has tie-ups with multiple gaming studios and developer partners that publish games on its platform.

MPL was last valued at $2.3 billion after raising a reported $150 million in September last year, which also marked its entry into the unicorn club.