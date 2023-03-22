 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mobile phone exports from India touch USD 9.5 bn in February: ICEA

PTI
Mar 22, 2023 / 09:36 PM IST

Mobile phone exports from India increased to nearly USD 9.5 billion in February, with Apple contributing half of the total exports, mobile devices industry body ICEA said on Wednesday.

An official at the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) said the industry is on track to cross the target of mobile phone exports worth USD 10 billion from the country by the end of this fiscal.

At the end of January, the exports were around USD 8.5 billion and it is estimated to have reached about USD 9.5 billion in February, the official said.

In 2021-22, India recorded mobile phone exports worth USD 5.5 billion as per ICEA.