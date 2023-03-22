Mobile phone exports from India touch USD 9.5 bn in February: ICEA

At the end of January, the exports were around USD 8.5 billion and it is estimated to have reached about USD 9.5 billion in February, the official said. (Representative Image)

Mobile phone exports from India increased to nearly USD 9.5 billion in February, with Apple contributing half of the total exports, mobile devices industry body ICEA said on Wednesday.

An official at the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) said the industry is on track to cross the target of mobile phone exports worth USD 10 billion from the country by the end of this fiscal.

In 2021-22, India recorded mobile phone exports worth USD 5.5 billion as per ICEA.

"Apple now dominates the exports with 50 per cent share followed by Samsung with around 40 per cent share," the official said.

Query sent to Apple for comments on exports from India remained unanswered while Samsung declined to comment about its exports.