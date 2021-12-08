MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Mobile industry to play key role in India's vision for $5 trillion economy by 2025: Kumar Mangalam Birla

Speaking at India Mobile Congress event, Birla asserted that a robust industry is necessary to invest and accelerate the achievement of Digital India vision.

Moneycontrol News
December 08, 2021 / 11:44 AM IST
Rank 4 | Kumar Mangalam Birla & family | Company: Aditya Birla | Donation: Rs 377 crore | Primary cause: Healthcare (Image: Aditya Birla)

Rank 4 | Kumar Mangalam Birla & family | Company: Aditya Birla | Donation: Rs 377 crore | Primary cause: Healthcare (Image: Aditya Birla)

The mobile industry will play a "vital" role in India’s vision to be a USD 5 trillion economy by 2025, of which USD 1 trillion will be the contribution from the digital economy, Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said on Wednesday.

Speaking at India Mobile Congress event, Birla asserted that a robust industry is necessary to invest and accelerate the achievement of Digital India vision.

The government has taken critical policy interventions over last few months, he noted and added that further steps in ease of doing business and support from the banking sector will "significantly enhance" the sector’s strength and ensure that India remains at the cutting edge of global technology trends.

"Going forward, I believe that the mobile industry will be vital in achieving India’s vision to be a USD 5 trillion economy by 2025, of which USD 1 trillion will be the contribution from the digital economy," Birla said.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Business #Companies #Economy #Kumar Mangalam Birla #mobile industry
first published: Dec 8, 2021 11:44 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.