Last Updated : Jun 08, 2018 04:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mobile handset makers seek rationalisation of GST on lithium-ion batteries

The Indian Cellular Association wants GST on lithium-ion batteries to be the same as other parts used in manufacturing mobile phones.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian Cellular Association (ICA) has asked the government to rationalise the goods and services tax (GST) levied on batteries, seeking lithium-ion batteries to be put under the 12 percent category, according to an Economic Times report.

The ICA wants GST on lithium-ion batteries at the same rate as that of other parts used to manufacture phones.

"… it may be clarified that 12% GST on parts for mobile manufacture covers batteries, which are to be inserted into the mobile. There is no revenue implication on this measure; but it will greatly ease the pain which our manufacturers are being subject to," the ICA said in a letter to revenue secretary Hasmukh Adhia.

Previously, the ICA had said that authorities have a "tendency" to deny 12 percent GST category to batteries used mobile phones and put them in the 28 percent slot.

In its letter, the association said that having three categories of GST for parts used to manufacture mobile phones hurts the ability to make them at low margins. The association added that having three levels creates challenges in interpreting GST rates and breaks the manufacturing supply chain.
First Published on Jun 8, 2018 04:41 pm

tags #Business #GST

