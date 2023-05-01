 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mobikwik turns profitable, expects to almost double revenue to Rs 1,000 cr this fiscal

PTI
May 01, 2023 / 09:50 PM IST

The company closed the 2022-23 financial year with a 39 percent net revenue growth at Rs 560 crore.

Mobiwkik co-founder Upasana Taku said that 50 per cent of the company's revenue came from the distribution of digital credit products and the rest from payments. (Image: Shutterstock)

Fintech platform Mobikwik turned profitable in the March quarter and expects to almost double revenue to over Rs 1,000 crore in the current fiscal along with full-year profitability, the company's co-founder Upasana Taku said.

The company closed the 2022-23 financial year with a 39 per cent net revenue growth at Rs 560 crore.

"In Q4 (fourth), 2023, we booked profit. Now my aim is that every quarter from now on should be a profitable quarter. We have reduced cash burn by about 40 per cent. For FY'24, we want to achieve Rs 1,000 crore revenue and Rs 40-50 crore profit," Taku told PTI.

She said that 50 per cent of the company's revenue came from the distribution of digital credit products and the rest from payments.