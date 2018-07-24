App
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2018 07:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

MobiKwik rejigs senior leadership team; eyes four-fold growth this year

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Digital payments company MobiKwik today said it has restructured its senior leadership team and appointed three new business heads as it aims to achieve four-fold growth in the current year. Deepak Batra has joined the company as Head of Online Business and will help MobiKwik partners drive sustained growth in the online business, the firm said in a statement.

Jalaj Khurana, in his role as Head of Unorganised Retail, will take care of offline business through unorganised merchant network. MobiKwik also appointed Chandan Joshi as Head of Organised Retail.

The appointments are in line with the ongoing restructuring of the senior leadership team, so as to achieve four-fold growth in the current year, the statement said.

"We are in the process of rejigging so as to address the current and future business requirements. The hiring of the three Business Heads is in line with our business strategy," MobiKwik co-founder and Director Upasana Taku said.

MobiKwik is confident that the combined knowledge, expertise and experience that the three executives bring to the firm will further strengthen the company's foothold in the market, she added.

 
First Published on Jul 24, 2018 06:35 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India

