App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 03, 2019 08:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

MobiKwik losses mount to Rs 203 cr in FY18

The company, which competes with mobile wallet players like Paytm, had posted a total consolidated loss of Rs 132.8 crore in 2016-17.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Digital payments company MobiKwik saw its consolidated total loss widen to Rs 202.98 crore in the fiscal ended March 2018, according to documents filed with the corporate affairs ministry.

The company, which competes with mobile wallet players like Paytm, had posted a total consolidated loss of Rs 132.8 crore in 2016-17.

The consolidated revenue, however, increased 93.1 percent to Rs 85.65 crore in FY2018 from Rs 44.35 crore in the preceding financial year, showed the documents, accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler.

On a standalone basis, MobiKwik saw its losses mounting to Rs 203.25 crore, while revenue was higher at Rs 69.28 crore for the financial year ended March 2018.

According to the documents, the company saw its employee benefit expense (on standalone basis) increase to Rs 49.28 crore in FY2018, from Rs 26.17 crore in the previous fiscal.

In a recent post on LinkedIn, MobiKwik co-founder and CEO Bipin Preet Singh said the company is "on-track to double our revenues of FY 2017–18 and halve our losses" by the end of FY19.
First Published on Jan 3, 2019 08:09 pm

tags #Business #India #Mobikwik

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.