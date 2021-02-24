MobiKwik hires investment banks, law firms to kickstart IPO process: Report

Fintech company MobiKwik has appointed investment banks ICICI Securities and IIFL and a few law firms to begin working on its draft red herring prospectus, according to a Mint report citing two anonymous sources.

The company is also in talks with a few more investment banks to rope them in for the domestic Initial Public Offering (IPO), one of the two people cited above said.

Other than MobiKwik, several other fintech companies including Paytm, PhonePe are planning to go public.

"The IPO will help the company raise fresh funds to continue its growth trajectory, but also provide an exit for its earlier investors. A large part of the IPO is expected to be a sale of shares by existing investors," said the second person cited above. The IPO is expected to come out in 2022.

To prepare for the upcoming IPO, the company had appointed its senior vice president Chandan Joshi as one of the co-founders, besides Bipin Preet Singh and Upasana (Taku) in September. Chandan was also handed the position of CEO for its core payment business.

MobiKwik was founded in 2009 and has secured an investment of over $100 million from investors including Sequoia Capital, Bajaj Finance, American Express and Net1.

The company reported net revenue growth of 133 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 379 crore, EBITDA loss reduced 63 percent YoY to Rs 45 crore while Cash EBITDA loss reduced 91 percent YoY to Rs 8.5 crore.