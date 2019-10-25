Mobikon raises $12.5 mn Series B round led by Binny Bansal

Mobikon will utilise these funds to pursue its mission to be the "most impactful data exchange platform in the restaurant software vertical," the seven-year-old startup said in a statement.
Mobikon, a leading marketing and customer engagement platform for food and beverages industry, has raised a Series B round of $12.5 million.

The financing round was led by entrepreneur, Binny Bansal.
"Mobikon has posted a stellar growth rate in customer acquisition in the last few months, along with demonstrated improvement in key business metrics of portfolio restaurants. Their proposed geographical expansion into Australia and further into South East Asia will give them unbeatable market leadership in the restaurant-tech space," Bansal said.
