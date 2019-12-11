MNCs, corporates and SMEs take up bulk of co-working space

Amit Ramani

Co-working has gained attention for its success over the past four years. India is at the cusp of a work revolution with many corporates and SMEs prefer to work out of co-working spaces rather than traditional offices. 2019 saw both large and small players setting up their operations and currently, there are 330 co-working operators in the top seven cities in India.

2019 witnessed various trends that contributed to the growth of the co-working sector in India. Most co-working players have introduced Enterprise Solutions in their product suite taking away the hassle of building, designing and managing standalone office spaces for MNCs and corporates.

Co-working operators have leveraged their expertise by partnering with building landlords to offer the full suite of services to all building occupiers like event spaces, meeting rooms, wellness facilities and cafeteria. Partnerships with landlords deepened further with shared work spaces forming revenue-sharing business models with landlords to set up co-working spaces within underutilised assets in malls, hotels etc.

The segment is evolving rapidly and has witnessed strong demand drivers from co-working operators and millennials, which constitute majority of the Indian workforce. These new age workers prefer agility and a creative environment which is facilitated by the work, live and play atmosphere at co-working spaces.

The impressive growth poses as a catalyst for modern workspaces, which has been made possible by innovations and hybrid offerings. The industry has been projected to reach $2.2 billion by 2022 and the co-working penetration is expected to increase to 5.7 percent in 2022 from 0.7 percent in 2017 in India. From being start-up centric three years ago, most of the co-working spaces now have more than 50 percent of their clientele coming from MNCs, corporates and SMEs.

Shared workspaces have rapidly moved from being a trend to becoming a mainstream choice and there are more than 35,000 flexible spaces around the world and up until 2022 the number of co-working spaces is expected to grow at an annual rate of 6 percent in the US and 13 percent elsewhere. The average co-working space requirement continues to increase year-on-year with an average client take-up of seven desks.

Co-working players offer multiple services and even customised basis client requirements. Economically viable options with cafeterias, meeting rooms, sleeping pods, security and recreational facilities along with night shift facilities are the optimum choice and the decision-making factors for the Gen Z, which by 2020 is expected to constitute almost half of the global workforce.

Upcoming trends in workplace powered by evolving technology like Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence and the adoption of automation are anticipated to transform the co-working space environment. The ‘Go Green’ trend is also big among co-working players. Sustainability has become a part of everyday functioning at shared workspaces. From substituting plastic bottles to recycling paper and eco-friendly ways of disposing waste, small initiatives attract community members who are conscious about the environment.

Co-working has become a revolution and has completely changed the way we work. With every passing year, a new trend is witnessed and has increased the popularity of co-working spaces. By 2020, it is estimated that co-working places will outgrow the traditional office spaces with 13 million people expected to work out of shared workspace.

With a growing number of companies tapping into the benefits of co-working spaces, it is soon expected to be an integral part of commercial real estate strategy. The large segment of millennials pose tremendous opportunities for the sector operators. The year 2020 will focus not only on metro markets but deeper geographical expansion into Tier II and III cities as well. Overall, the sector is set to witness continued growth momentum in 2020 too.