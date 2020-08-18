172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|mncs-airtel-make-efforts-to-lower-visibility-on-facebook-instagram-report-5723311.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2020 03:59 PM IST

MNCs, Airtel make efforts to lower visibility on Facebook, Instagram: Report

Facebook is currently on the Indian Parliament's radar after allegations of ignoring hate speech by members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Bharti Airtel and some multinational corporations in India have paused advertising on Facebook and Instagram over the past two months to avoid being associated with objectionable content.

Diageo, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola and Adidas have either paused advertising on the platforms or have made efforts to lower their visibility in India after similar decisions by the parent companies, according to a report by The Economic times.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

A Diageo India spokesperson said as per the report that advertising on large social media platforms is on hold across all markets including India.

"From July 1, we paused all paid advertising globally on major social media platforms. We will continue to discuss with media partners how they will deal with unacceptable content," a Diageo India spokesperson told the publication.

The companies' moves come amid Facebook receiving criticism for enabling hate speech and disinformation, the report said.

"Most global and large-scale advertisers are working with tech platforms including Facebook to make sure there is transparency, fairness and no hate speech. That process is already on and technology majors have to use their tech tools to weed out these issues," said Ashish Bhasin, India chairman for Dentsu Aegis Network, which represents Microsoft and MasterCard, told the paper.

First Published on Aug 18, 2020 03:59 pm

tags #Bharti Airtel #Facebook #Instagram

