Last Updated : Aug 24, 2020 12:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MNC banks to express concerns about RBI's current account rules: Report

On August 6, the RBI had modified current account norms to improve credit discipline.

Moneycontrol News

Several multinational banks are expected to address their concerns and opposition to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) revised current account norms, as per reports.

The foreign lenders will use diplomatic channels, corporate lobbies and write to the central bank to express their views, says a report by The Economic Times.

The banks have sought inputs from their regional headquarters and legal counsel to formalise their criticism about the new rules, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

On August 6, the RBI had modified current account norms to improve credit discipline. According to the revised rules, a lender with an exposure of less than 10 percent exposure to a corporate borrower is allowed to open only a collection account.

"Where a bank's exposure to a borrower is less than 10 percent of the exposure of the banking system to that borrower, while credits are freely permitted, debits to the CC/OD account can only be for credit to the CC/OD account of that borrower with a bank that has 10 percent or more of the exposure of the banking system to that borrower," the banking regulator said.

Multinational banks think the new rules could increase fund cost and reduce ease of doing business for top-rated companies and some lenders, the report said. The foreign banks feel they will not receive the support of the industry body Indian Banks’ Association (IBA).

"Foreign banks clearly sense this. All the more after last week's meeting when the issue was brought up," a banker said as per the report.
First Published on Aug 24, 2020 12:09 pm

tags #Business #Economy #RBI

