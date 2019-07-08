MMTC tenders to buy corn, volume undecided: Trade

The volume purchased will be decided by MMTC later depending on the level of prices received but minimum offers are 24,000 tonnes to 25,000 tonnes.
Indian state-run trading company MMTC has issued another international tender to buy and import yellow corn (maize), European traders said on July 8.
The volume purchased will be decided by MMTC later depending on the level of prices received but minimum offers are 24,000 tonnes to 25,000 tonnes.The tender closes on July 9.
First Published on Jul 8, 2019 03:01 pm