App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2019 03:12 PM IST | Source: Reuters

MMTC postpones tender to buy corn again: Traders

The deadline for offers was originally May 8 and had been postponed to May 15, to May 22 and then to June 6.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Indian state-run trading company MMTC has for the fourth time postponed the deadline for offer submissions in an international tender to import yellow corn, this time to June 12, European traders said on June 4.

The deadline for offers was originally May 8 and had been postponed to May 15, to May 22 and then to June 6.

The tender seeks corn (maize) free of genetically-modified organisms (GMOs).

Close

The volume purchased will be decided by MMTC depending on the level of prices received. Traders are being asked to submit offers of at least 20,000 tonnes.

related news

The MMTC is now asking for offers of corn for shipment between July 15 and August 15. Previous shipment period was July 1 and July 31.

"I have the impression that the huge rise in global corn prices since the tender was issued has wrong-footed some importers like India," one European trader said. "The sudden jump in corn futures will greatly increase import costs."

Chicago corn futures rose almost 2% on June 4, climbing towards last week's three-year high after the US Department of Agriculture reported that US corn planting was well behind the average pace for this time of year.

India was previously a major corn exporter to southeast Asia. But it has become an importer due to falling output and rising demand from poultry producers and corn starch manufacturers. This has raised domestic prices.

Recent Indian corn import shipments have been reported from Ukraine, said to be the first in about three years.
First Published on Jun 4, 2019 02:59 pm

tags #Business #India

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.