App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2019 03:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

MMTC extends tender offer to sell 6% stake in ICEX till November

MMTC has been looking for investors since July to bring down its stake from the current 9.55 percent in the commodity bourse. However, it did not receive good response and has been extending the deadline for bid submission, sources said

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned MMTC has extended its tender offer to sell up to 6 percent stake in the Reliance ADAG-anchored Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX) for a fifth time till November 29, following a low response from investors.

MMTC has been looking for investors since July to bring down its stake from the current 9.55 percent in the commodity bourse. However, it did not receive good response and has been extending the deadline for bid submission, sources said. They said the company is divesting its stake in ICEX following poor trading performance and uncertainty surrounding the commodity markets.

In its latest corrigendum issued to the July tender offer on stake sale, MMTC has extended pre-bid meeting date from October 14 to November 18, while the deadline for bid submission has been deferred to November 29 from October 31.

Close

MMTC has invited bids for acquisition of up to 3,20,00,000 shares (6 percent stake) of face value of Rs 5 each in ICEX. It has set the minimum reserve price at Rs 9.40 per share, according to the company's tender offer. The company said the financial bids placed by bidders should be equal to or higher than the minimum reserve price. The minimum lot size has been fixed at 27 lakh shares. Bidders should deposit an earnest money of Rs 5 lakh with the bid.

related news

ICEX provides a nationwide online trading platform in commodity derivatives. It has put in place grading and vaulting facilities in order to facilitate deliveries.

Initially, MMTC held 26 percent stake in ICEX, which has Reliance Exchange Next (Reliance Capital), Indiabulls Housing Finance, Indian Potash, Krishak Bharati Cooperative (Kribhco) and IDFC Bank as its key shareholders.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 12, 2019 02:39 pm

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.