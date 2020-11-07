172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|mm-to-deliver-500-units-of-all-new-thar-suv-pan-india-in-just-2-days-6082521.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2020 11:01 AM IST | Source: PTI

M&M to deliver 500 units of all-new Thar SUV pan-India in just 2 days

The city-headquartered automobile maker has already delivered the first unit of the latest version of its iconic SUV to the customer who placed the highest bid during an auction process for the maiden unit in September.

PTI
The price of the 2020 Mahindra Thar has been unveiled. The much-awaited SUV's base model will retail for Rs 9.80 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. Here are other details you need to know about the car. (Image source: Mahindra)
The price of the 2020 Mahindra Thar has been unveiled. The much-awaited SUV's base model will retail for Rs 9.80 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. Here are other details you need to know about the car. (Image source: Mahindra)
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Domestic auto major Mahindra & Mahindra on Saturday said 500 units of its all-new Thar SUV are scheduled to be delivered between November 7 and November 8, to mark the onset of Diwali festivities.

The deliveries are based on the sequence of bookings received for the variants of Thar that are available, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd said in a release.

The city-headquartered automobile maker has already delivered the first unit of the latest version of its iconic SUV to the customer who placed the highest bid during an auction process for the maiden unit in September.

Close

Mahindra & Mahindra is conducting a mega delivery of 500 all-new Thars across the country, between November 7 and November 8. This marks the onset of auspicious Diwali festivities, the company said.

related news

"We are delighted to mark the onset of Diwali festivities by delivering 500 all-new Thars across the country. As we kickstart our deliveries, I would like to assure our customers of a timely and seamless process, going forward," said Veejay Nakra, CEO – Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

The new version of Thar was launched on October 2, in two trims -- AX and LX -- with both petrol and diesel powertrain option, and is priced between Rs 9.8 lakh and Rs 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

The company had planned for a capacity of about 2,000 vehicles per month and is now getting ready to ramp it up to 3,000 by January, after receiving an overwhelming response from across the country, as per the release.

According to the company, Thar has received over 20,000 bookings within a month of its launch.
First Published on Nov 7, 2020 11:01 am

tags #Auto #Business #Companies

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.