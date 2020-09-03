172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|mm-to-acquire-additional-9-12-stake-in-carnot-technologies-for-rs-12-crore-5795901.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2020 10:17 PM IST

M&M to acquire additional 9.12% stake in Carnot Technologies for Rs 12 crore

PTI
Mahindra & Mahindra on September 3 said it will acquire additional 9.12 percent stake for about Rs 12 crore in its associate firm Carnot Technologies Pvt Ltd, which provides products and services related to internet connected devices for monitoring performance of vehicles.

In a regulatory filing, M&M said it has signed a share purchase agreement for purchase of additional 1,825 equity shares, 4,480 seed compulsory convertible cumulative participating preference shares and 589 Series A compulsory convertible cumulative participating preference shares of Carnot Technologies from its existing shareholders through secondary purchase for a total of about Rs 9 crore.

Moreover, the company said it has also inked a share subscription and shareholders agreement for subscription of 2,298 Series B compulsory convertible cumulative participating preference shares of Carnot through primary infusion of approximately Rs 3 crore.

The consideration will be paid in cash, it added. The company holds about 6.48 percent of the equity share capital of Carnot, and post completion of the above transaction, it will hold approximately 15.60 percent, the filing added.

"Carnot is expected to support company's strategy by developing information technology solutions for its products, customers and businesses," M&M said, adding the transaction is expected to be completed on or before September 30, 2020. Carnot Technologies clocked turnover of Rs 17.3 crore in FY20, Rs 3.3 crore in FY19 and Rs 2.4 crore in FY18, the filing said.
First Published on Sep 3, 2020 10:17 pm

tags #Business #Carnot Technologies #Mahindra & Mahindra

