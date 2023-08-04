M&M Q1 Results: Net profit up 98% at Rs 2,774 cr on upbeat growth in SUV segment

Mahindra and Mahindra’s cumulative sales in the automotive segment were at 100,172 units, up 31 percent from the year-ago period

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) reported a 98 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 2,774 crore on August 4 for the June-April quarter of FY24 on the back of a rich product mix and upbeat growth in the SUV segment.

The auto manufacturer’s revenue from operations increased 23 percent to Rs 24,368 crore. Its revenue in the year-ago period was Rs 19,813 crore.

The numbers exceeded analyst expectations. An average of polls by five brokerages had estimated the net profit to be at Rs 1,865 crore, up 27 percent from the year-ago quarter. Revenue was expected to be 20 percent higher at Rs 23,457 crore.

Industry analysts said an increase in average selling prices and softening commodity prices also aided the robust performance. The EBITDA margin expanded on better net pricing and better scale in Q1. The cumulative sales in the automotive segment were 100,172 units, a growth of 31 percent from the year-ago period.

At 1.48 pm, the company's stock was trading at Rs 1,474 on the NSE, up 0.4 percent from the previous close.