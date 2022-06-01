English
    M&M posts 208% jump in May auto sales, tractor segment clocks 48% growth

    In the utility vehicles segment, Mahindra said it sold 26,632 vehicles in May, up 244 percent in corresponding month last year.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 01, 2022 / 02:19 PM IST
     
     
    Utility vehicles maker Mahindra & Mahindra has clocked a massive 208 percent year-on-year growth in May, while the tractors segment registered a 48 percent growth over the year-ago period. The significant growth was largely due to low base as there were state-wise lockdowns to contain the Covid pandemic last year.

    Auto sales for May 2022 stood at 53,726 vehicles, up from 17,447 vehicles sold a year back.

    In the utility vehicles segment, Mahindra said it sold 26,632 vehicles in May, up 244 percent over the same month last year. Passenger vehicles segment, including utility vehicle, cars and vans, sold 26,904 units in May 2022, posting a 236 percent on-year growth.

    In the commercial vehicles segment, the company sold 21,149 units in May 2022, up 192 percent compared to year-ago month. "All the light commercial vehicle segments of less than 2 tonne, Pickups (2 tonnes to 3.5 tonnes), above 3.5 tonnes and the heavy commercial vehicles continued their growth trajectory in May 2022," Mahindra said.

    "We are witnessing strong bookings and have a robust pipeline. We announced the launch of Scorpio-N, which is generating very high interest levels and promises to be yet another blockbuster from Mahindra," Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M said.

    Mahindra's Farm Equipment Segment

    The company sold 35,722 tractors in May 2022, registering a 48 percent growth compared to 24,184 units sold in same month previous year, supported by low base.

    "Domestic sales in May 2022 were at 34,153 units, as against 22,843 units during May 2021, while exports for the month stood at 1,569 units against 1,341 units in corresponding month last year," M&M said.

    "The 50 percent growth in domestic business is on the back of 51 percent growth achieved in the month of April 2022," Hemant Sikka, President - Farm Equipment Sector said.

    He further said with the timely arrival of the south-west monsoon and forecast of a normal monsoon, kharif crop is expected to deliver record production. Food prices continue to be high, ensuring better remuneration for farmers for their produce, creating a positive sentiment and higher demand for tractors and agri implements, he believes.
