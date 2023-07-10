M&M looking to offload up to 3% stake in EV business, says CEO Anish Shah

Mahindra & Mahindra Managing Director and CEO Anish Shah.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is exploring options to offload around 2-3 percent stake in the electric vehicles business, Managing Director and CEO Anish Shah has told CNBC-TV18.

Earlier on July 10, a news report said the company was in advanced discussion with British International Investment (BII) and some other global investors to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore ($605 million) for its EV unit.

"Let me just say at this point that BII has come in with a 2.5-3 percent stake. And we may look at another 2.5-3 percent stake at some point in time. Now, whether that happens in the next month, whether that happens in the next year, is something I don't know at this point in time," he told the business news channel.

The Mumbai-headquartered company is cautious about selling its stake considerably in this segment, Shah said, a strong signal to dominate India's nascent electric car market.

The potential funding in the green vehicles would be made in tranches, Shah said, indicating the capital would be infused in a phased manner.

M&M was in talks with marquee investors for the EV business. “BII has already put in their investment and that investment is coming in tranches. So, there is some confusion in the market saying the tranches may mean that they are infusing more money, but that has been announced and that’s already in public. Further investments are being pursued from others in addition to BII,” Shah said.

In July 2022, BII signed an agreement with Mahindra Electric to invest Rs 1,925 crore ($250 million) via compulsory convertible preference shares.

The maker of the Scorpio, Thar and XUV range of SUVs is all set to roll out five new EV models between April and October 2025.

The auto major has outlined a capex of nearly Rs 10,000 crore to set up a manufacturing facility in Telangana to make electric three- and four-wheelers between FY22 and FY27.

