you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2019 09:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

M&M launches special edition of utility vehicle Bolero

The edition of Bolero Power+ comes with features such as front bumper add-on fog lamps, spoiler with stop lamp, among others.

PTI
 
 
Mahindra & Mahindra has launched a special edition of its utility vehicle the Bolero with a host of new features amid the festival season, a release said on Wednesday.

The flagship UV was recently upgraded with safety features such as airbag, anti-lock braking system (ABS), the company said adding it also meets crash compliance which comprises full frontal crash, offset the frontal and side- impact as applicable for crash norms from October 1.

First Published on Oct 9, 2019 09:38 pm

tags #Business #Mahindra & Mahindra

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

