M&M launches special edition of utility vehicle Bolero

Mahindra & Mahindra has launched a special edition of its utility vehicle the Bolero with a host of new features amid the festival season, a release said on Wednesday.

The edition of Bolero Power+ comes with features such as front bumper add-on fog lamps, spoiler with stop lamp, among others.

The flagship UV was recently upgraded with safety features such as airbag, anti-lock braking system (ABS), the company said adding it also meets crash compliance which comprises full frontal crash, offset the frontal and side- impact as applicable for crash norms from October 1.