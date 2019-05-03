M&M launches facelift of compact SUV TUV300, priced at Rs 8.38 lakh

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Friday launched an updated version of its compact SUV TUV300 priced at Rs 8.38 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai).

The 'Bold New TUV300' features design enhancements and new features like piano black front grille with black chrome inserts, muscular side cladding and a newly designed X-shaped metallic grey spare wheel cover, M&M said in a statement.

Besides, it also has a new headlamp design with daytime running lamps (DRLs) and carbon black finish, it added.

The new vehicle also comes with reverse parking camera, 17.8 cm infotainment system with GPS, static bending headlamps and micro-hybrid technology, the company said.

"The TUV300 has already established itself in the compact SUV segment with 1 lakh satisfied customers. I am confident that the bolder and more muscular design, will appeal to buyers looking for a true SUV to make a stylish and powerful statement, while enabling them to enhance their lifestyles," M&M Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division, Veejay Ram Nakra said.