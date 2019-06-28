App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2019 07:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

M&M invests Rs 60 cr in digital marketing infra in last 3 yrs

These centres help the company's engagement in the pre-purchase and purchase stages by integrating a virtual world at its showrooms, alongside a robust back-end mechanism.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Mahindra & Mahindra has invested around Rs 60 crore in digital marketing at passenger vehicle showrooms in the past three years, a senior company executive has said.

Called the 'World of SUVs', the company has set up over 300 such centres, including 100 'showroom within showroom' in the past six months, said Veejay Ram Nakra, sales and marketing head at automotive division of the automaker.

These centres help the company's engagement in the pre-purchase and purchase stages by integrating a virtual world at its showrooms, alongside a robust back-end mechanism.

Close

In fact the company began digital marketing at its showroom in 2011 when it launched the premium SUV, the XUV500.

"At that time we brought in tablets in the showrooms, introduced touch-screens for customers, and also the concept of relationship managers," he said.

For the second phase, around 2014-15, it started creating digital platforms to provide personalised experience, he added.

Now in the third phase, we are giving it a new format to our next generation dealerships with the rollout of Marazzo, Alturas4G and XUV300," he added.

"In the past three years alone, we have invested close to Rs 60 crore in technology backbone required for such showrooms with digital space," he said.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 28, 2019 07:10 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Mahindra & Mahindra #Technology

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.