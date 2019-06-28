M&M invests Rs 60 cr in digital marketing infra in last 3 yrs

Mahindra & Mahindra has invested around Rs 60 crore in digital marketing at passenger vehicle showrooms in the past three years, a senior company executive has said.

Called the 'World of SUVs', the company has set up over 300 such centres, including 100 'showroom within showroom' in the past six months, said Veejay Ram Nakra, sales and marketing head at automotive division of the automaker.

These centres help the company's engagement in the pre-purchase and purchase stages by integrating a virtual world at its showrooms, alongside a robust back-end mechanism.

In fact the company began digital marketing at its showroom in 2011 when it launched the premium SUV, the XUV500.

"At that time we brought in tablets in the showrooms, introduced touch-screens for customers, and also the concept of relationship managers," he said.

For the second phase, around 2014-15, it started creating digital platforms to provide personalised experience, he added.

Now in the third phase, we are giving it a new format to our next generation dealerships with the rollout of Marazzo, Alturas4G and XUV300," he added.

"In the past three years alone, we have invested close to Rs 60 crore in technology backbone required for such showrooms with digital space," he said.