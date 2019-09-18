M&M incorporates MBPL as wholly-owned subsidiary

MBPL has been incorporated in Dhaka, Bangladesh under the laws of Bangladesh, The Companies Act (Act XVIII) of 1994, Mahindra and Mahindra said in a regulatory filing.
Home-grown auto major M&M said it has incorporated Mahindra Bangladesh Private Limited (MBPL) as its wholly owned subsidiary.
MBPL has been incorporated in Dhaka, Bangladesh under the laws of Bangladesh, The Companies Act (Act XVIII) of 1994, Mahindra and Mahindra said in a regulatory filing.The objective of the move "is to carry on the businesses of trading, distributing, supplying, storing, exporting, importing, servicing, manufacturing, developing, assembling, leasing, selling on hire-purchase or instalment systems, research and development, of all kinds of passenger, transportation and utility vehicles including but not limited to tankers, tractors, agricultural machinery, multi-utility vehicles, trailers, lorries, trucks, buses, motor cars, motor cycles, threewheelers or other motor vehicles," the company said.
First Published on Sep 18, 2019 08:52 am