    M&M Financial Services Q3 results| Here are five key highlights

    Non-banking finance company’s standalone PAT falls 29.64 percent on-year to Rs 629 crore during the quarter ending December.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 03, 2023 / 07:35 PM IST
    Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services | CMP: Rs 241.10 | The stock price jumped over 5 percent after the company reported a 75 percent growth in disbursements in November. "The business continued its momentum with the disbursement of approximately Rs 4,500 crore delivering a 75 percent YoY growth on the backdrop of a positive macro environment, the company said in an exchange filing. The year-to-date disbursement at approximately Rs 31,050 crore registered a year-on-year growth of 99 percent. Healthy disbursement trends led to a strong gross asset book of approximately Rs 76,300 crore, growing around 3.4 percent over September 2022, the filing said.

    Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd has reported a fall in profit after tax (PAT) in reporting quarter due to slow growth in net interest income (NII) and total income.

    Here are the top five takeaways from the lender's Q3FY23 earnings:

    Net profit

    Non-banking finance company’s standalone PAT falls 29.64 percent on-year to Rs 629 crore during the quarter ending December.