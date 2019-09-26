M&M expects hike in demand in Bihar during festive season

The optimism is based on factors like a good monsoon, resulting in a spike in rural income and liquidity, besides the recently-announced "positive government initiatives", MD Pawan Goenka told reporters here.
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Wednesday said it is expecting a spurt in demand in Bihar during the upcoming festive season, despite a slowdown in the economy.
Bihar, he said, has been a key market for the company.
First Published on Sep 26, 2019 08:32 am