PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

M&M expects drop in production, sales volume at auto division & MVML in last quarter

M&M said it is engaging closely with its auto components supplier Bosch and assessing likely production loss.

PTI
Dec 10, 2020 / 11:18 AM IST
A showroom attendant cleans a Mahindra XUV500 car inside the company's showroom in Mumbai May 30, 2013. Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd , India's biggest utility vehicle manufacturer, said on Thursday consolidated operating margin for the fiscal fourth quarter rose to 14.4 percent from 12 percent a year earlier. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A showroom attendant cleans a Mahindra XUV500 car inside the company's showroom in Mumbai May 30, 2013. Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd , India's biggest utility vehicle manufacturer, said on Thursday consolidated operating margin for the fiscal fourth quarter rose to 14.4 percent from 12 percent a year earlier. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) is expecting reduction in production and sales volume at its automotive division and in its wholly-owned subsidiary in the last quarter of the current fiscal due to global supply shortage of micro-processors.

M&M said it is engaging closely with its auto components supplier Bosch and assessing likely production loss.

"The operations of the company in the automotive sector will be affected by the global supply shortage of micro-processors (semiconductors) used in electronic control unit (ECUs) which is supplied by Bosch," Mahindra said in a regulatory filing.

Mahindra said this is estimated to result in reduction in production/ sales volume of the company (automotive division) and Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturers (MVML), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, in the last quarter of financial year 2020-2021.

"The company is engaging closely with Bosch and assessing likely production loss for the last quarter of FY 2020-2021 on account of this supply disruption as also steps to be taken to minimise the impact of the same," M&M said.

Close

Related stories

However, estimation of exact likely reduction in production/sales volume of the company (automotive division) and MVML for the last quarter is not ascertainable at this stage, the company added.

M&M, however, said there will be no material impact of the above event on production/sales volume of the company (automotive division) and MVML in the month of December 2020.

The company said its tractor operations and three-wheeler production is unaffected with the above disruption.
PTI
TAGS: #Auto #Business #Companies
first published: Dec 10, 2020 11:10 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | All you need to know about the new school bag policy

Future Wise | All you need to know about the new school bag policy

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.