M&M automotive segment sales rise 12%, tractor sector 14% in May

Utility vehicle maker Mahindra and Mahindra sold 46,849 vehicles in May, registering a 12 percent growth compared to 42,003 units sold in same month last year.

The growth was driven by commercial vehicles segment that showed 15 percent growth year-on-year at 18,748 vehicles in May 2018.

The passenger vehicles segment (which includes utility vehicle, cars and vans) growth was muted. It sold 20,715 vehicles under passenger vehicles sector, a growth of 2 percent YoY.

"May has relatively been a subdued month compared to April. On the back of a buoyant economy, medium & heavy commercial vehicle (MHCV) division continues to outperform. Exports have also been strong with a high growth," Rajan Wadhera, President, Automotive Sector said.

With the forecast of an upcoming normal monsoon the company is confident of good growth in the coming months, he added.

Domestic sales grew by 8 percent to 43,818 vehicles in May 2018 while exports shot up 134 percent to 3,031 units compared to same month last year.

Meanwhile, its farm equipment segment registered a 14 percent growth in May 2018.

Tractor sales for May 2018 stood at 29,330 units against 25,749 units sold in May 2017.

Domestic sales during the month increased 14 percent to 28,199 units while exports rose 9 percent to 1,131 units YoY.

"We hope that the announcement of record production estimates for food grains and horticulture crops will drive positive sentiments and boost tractor demand," Rajesh Jejurikar, President - Farm Equipment Sector said in the filing.