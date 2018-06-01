App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2018 12:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

M&M automotive segment sales rise 12%, tractor sector 14% in May

Domestic sales grew by 8 percent to 43,818 vehicles in May 2018 while exports shot up 134 percent to 3,031 units compared to same month last year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Utility vehicle maker Mahindra and Mahindra sold 46,849 vehicles in May, registering a 12 percent growth compared to 42,003 units sold in same month last year.

The growth was driven by commercial vehicles segment that showed 15 percent growth year-on-year at 18,748 vehicles in May 2018.

The passenger vehicles segment (which includes utility vehicle, cars and vans) growth was muted. It sold 20,715 vehicles under passenger vehicles sector, a growth of 2 percent YoY.

"May has relatively been a subdued month compared to April. On the back of a buoyant economy, medium & heavy commercial vehicle (MHCV) division continues to outperform. Exports have also been strong with a high growth," Rajan Wadhera, President, Automotive Sector said.

related news

With the forecast of an upcoming normal monsoon the company is confident of good growth in the coming months, he added.

Domestic sales grew by 8 percent to 43,818 vehicles in May 2018 while exports shot up 134 percent to 3,031 units compared to same month last year.

Meanwhile, its farm equipment segment registered a 14 percent growth in May 2018.

Tractor sales for May 2018 stood at 29,330 units against 25,749 units sold in May 2017.

Domestic sales during the month increased 14 percent to 28,199 units while exports rose 9 percent to 1,131 units YoY.

"We hope that the announcement of record production estimates for food grains and horticulture crops will drive positive sentiments and boost tractor demand," Rajesh Jejurikar, President - Farm Equipment Sector said in the filing.
First Published on Jun 1, 2018 12:41 pm

tags #Business #Mahindra and Mahindra

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.