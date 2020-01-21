App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2020 11:33 AM IST | Source: PTI

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial sells 2.10% shares in Cipla

"MUFG has sold an indirect interest in Cipla Ltd on account of sale of the following entities: First State Investment Management (UK) Ltd, First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd, First Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd...on January 17, 2020," the homegrown pharma major said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) has sold 2.10 percent shares in Cipla Ltd, according to a regulatory filing.

"MUFG has sold an indirect interest in Cipla Ltd on account of sale of the following entities: First State Investment Management (UK) Ltd, First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd, First Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd...on January 17, 2020," the homegrown pharma major said in a BSE filing.

These entities directly holds shares in Cipla Ltd, it said.

Close

"The thresholds for disclosures...are met and currently, MUFG has an aggregated interest in Cipla Ltd of 3.46 percent ordinary share capital, as on January 17, 2020 which is the date of sale. This is based on a total of 27,859, 785 shares held and a total of 806,227,596 voting rights on issue," as per the filing.

related news

Prior to the sale, MUFG had 5.56 percent shares in Cipla.

The shares of Cipla Ltd were trading 0.84 percent lower at Rs 476.10 apiece on the BSE.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 21, 2020 11:25 am

tags #Business #Cipla #Companies #Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

most popular

India could limit duty-free alcohol to 1 bottle per passenger; check out liquor import limit of these 10 countries

India could limit duty-free alcohol to 1 bottle per passenger; check out liquor import limit of these 10 countries

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.