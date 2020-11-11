PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2020 10:09 AM IST | Source: PTI

Mitsubishi picks up minority stake in TVS Supply Chain Solutions for 'undisclosed sum'

Partnership is aimed at accelerating growth, said R Dinesh, MD of TVS SCS

PTI
Representative Image
Representative Image

TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS) on November 11 said Japan-based Mitsubishi Corporation has made investments for an 'undisclosed sum', picking up minority stakes in the company.

The investment in TVS Group company by Mitsubishi Corporation is through a secondary market transaction allowing Tata Opportunities Fund to secure a 'partial exit,' a company statement said.

The Tata Opportunities Fund which came on board as a minority partner in TVS in 2015, has made multiple rounds of further investments in TVS SCS to further its growth.

With Mitsubishi's investment, Tata Opportunities Fund would continue to hold a 'residual stake' besides remaining a 'key strategic investment partner' for TVS SCS.

"I am delighted to welcome Mitsubishi Corporation. TVS SCS has successfully pivoted into new segments and addressed opportunities arising out of COVID through customer-focused offerings...," said company MD R Dinesh.

"Our innovative solutions and differentiated approach make TVS SCS a preferred supply chain partner to our clients. Through our partnership with Mitsubishi, we aim to accelerate our growth in the years to come," he added.

This latest round of investment further strengthens TVS SCS' leadership position to a much larger footprint, extending the complete suite of digital supply chain solutions and value added services, as per the statement.
First Published on Nov 11, 2020 10:09 am

