English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Mithali Raj receives outstanding business leader award at IBLA 2022

    Mithali Raj is to Indian women’s cricket what Sachin Tendulkar has been to the overall game in India.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 01, 2022 / 06:28 PM IST
    Mithali Raj (File photo)

    Mithali Raj (File photo)

    Mithali Raj is to Indian women’s cricket what Sachin Tendulkar has been to the overall game in India. Arguably India’s greatest female cricket icon, Mithali Dorai Raj has had a storied international career spanning over two decades, in which she reached plenty of milestones. The 39-year-old from Jodhpur put India on the World map in women’s cricket. Such is her soundness in batting at the top of the order that she has inspired many cricketers, some of whom are now part of the Indian team.

    She is the highest run scorer in ODIs, with 7,805 runs. She is also the youngest woman to score a century as well as double century, both in Test cricket. The fact that she has been playing for over 22 years and 274 days, a record, speaks to her longevity.

    Mithali has been pivotal to India’s success in the limited overs formats, leading the women’s team to two ODI World Cup finals, and becoming the only Indian captain, male or female to do so. Of the 211 WODIs she batted in, she remained unbeaten on 57 occasions, a rare feat for a top-order batter. Averaging a shade over 50, she has cemented her place in the history books as not only India’s best batter, but also one of the finest in the world.

    Though Test cricket is still in its early days for women’s cricket, Mithali is India’s leading run-getter in the format with 699 runs. She has a double hundred to her name as well, and is the youngest to score one. Her stint in T20Is has been phenomenal, despite a controversy involving former coach Ramesh Powar and captain Harmanpreet Kaur. Nevertheless, she is still the leading run-scorer in the format with 2,364 runs scored at a healthy average of 37.52.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #IBLA 2022 #Mithali Raj
    first published: Apr 1, 2022 06:26 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.