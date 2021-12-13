MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Sushmita Sen's message to Harnaaz Sandhu after she wins Miss Universe 2021

Miss Universe 2021: Only two Indians before Harnaaz Sandhu have won the title of Miss Universe - actors Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.

December 13, 2021 / 04:41 PM IST
Miss Universe 2021: Sushmita Sen congratulated Harnaaz Sandhu.

Miss Universe 2021: Sushmita Sen congratulated Harnaaz Sandhu.


Sushmita Sen, actor and former Miss Universe, congratulated Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu for bagging the Miss Universe 2021 title, 21 years after India brought home the crown.

Sen affectingly called Sandhu, 21, the pride of every India, adding that she was destined to win the coveted title. “Har Hindustani Ki Naz’ Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Thank you for representing India so beautifully, for bringing back the Miss Universe Crown to India after 21 years (by a 21 year old, you were destined).”

“May you enjoy every moment of learning and sharing this incredible global platform @missuniverse will provide you… May you reign supreme,” Sushmita Sen, whose web-series "Aarya 2" released last Friday, said, giving her love and regards to Sandhu’s mother and the rest of her family.

Close

Related stories

Harnaaz Sandhu thanked Sen, 46, saying, “Love and respect to you always.”

Sandhu, a Chandigarh-based model and actor, is pursuing her master's degree in public administration. She took the top prize in the Red Sea resort with Paraguay's Nadia Ferreira first runner-up and Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane taking the second runner-up spot.

She started her journey in pageantry when she won Times Fresh Face in 2017, representing Chandigarh at the age of 17. She later won the LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2021 title. Sandhu has also worked in a few Punjabi films, including "Yaara Diyan Poo Baran" and "Bai Ji Kuttange".
Tags: #Harnaaz Sandhu #Miss Universe #Sushmita Sen
first published: Dec 13, 2021 04:25 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.