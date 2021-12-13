Sushmita Sen's message to Harnaaz Sandhu after she wins Miss Universe 2021

Miss Universe 2021: Sushmita Sen congratulated Harnaaz Sandhu.

Sushmita Sen, actor and former Miss Universe, congratulated Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu for bagging the Miss Universe 2021 title, 21 years after India brought home the crown.

Sen affectingly called Sandhu, 21, the pride of every India, adding that she was destined to win the coveted title. “Har Hindustani Ki Naz’ Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Thank you for representing India so beautifully, for bringing back the Miss Universe Crown to India after 21 years (by a 21 year old, you were destined).”

“May you enjoy every moment of learning and sharing this incredible global platform @missuniverse will provide you… May you reign supreme,” Sushmita Sen, whose web-series "Aarya 2" released last Friday, said, giving her love and regards to Sandhu’s mother and the rest of her family.

Harnaaz Sandhu thanked Sen, 46, saying, “Love and respect to you always.”

Sandhu, a Chandigarh-based model and actor, is pursuing her master's degree in public administration. She took the top prize in the Red Sea resort with Paraguay's Nadia Ferreira first runner-up and Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane taking the second runner-up spot.

She started her journey in pageantry when she won Times Fresh Face in 2017, representing Chandigarh at the age of 17. She later won the LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2021 title. Sandhu has also worked in a few Punjabi films, including "Yaara Diyan Poo Baran" and "Bai Ji Kuttange".