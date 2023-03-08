 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mintifi raises $110 million from Premji Invest, existing investors

Mar 08, 2023 / 02:46 PM IST

Supply-chain financing platform Mintifi has raised USD 110 million in a funding round led by Premji Invest along with participation from existing investors.

Existing investors -- Norwest Venture Partners, Elevation Capital and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) participated in the Series D funding round.

The city-based startup, which was founded in 2017, by Anup Agarwal, Ankit Mehta and Sanjoy Shome, had raised USD 175 million equity and debt earlier.

The funding will enable it to expand the capital base to over USD 600 million and help deepen its business network with its brand partners, Mintifi said.