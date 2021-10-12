Ministry sets guidelines for states to stop coal-based power misuse

PSPCL Chairman and Managing Director A Venu Prasad said that all private coal-based plants in the state have less than two days of coal stock, while the state-owned plants have below four days of coal supply. (Representative image)

The power ministry on October 12 issued guidelines for states to prevent any kind of misuse of electricity generated by coal-fired plants.

If any state is found selling power in the power exchange or not scheduling this unallocated power, its unallocated power may be temporarily reduced or withdrawn and reallocated to other states which are in need of such power, a statement by the power ministry said.

"Under these guidelines, the states have been requested to use the unallocated power for supplying electricity to the consumers of the state and, in case of surplus power, the states are requested to intimate so that this power can be reallocated to other needy states," it said.

The ministry has directed NTPC and DVC to ensure that the distribution companies of Delhi will get as much as power as requisitioned by them and as per their demand.

"NTPC and DVC may offer the normative declared capacity (DC) to the Delhi discoms as per their allocations made to them under respective PPAs, from their coal-based power stations. Both NTPC and DVC have committed to provide as much electricity to Delhi as demanded by discoms of Delhi," it said.