MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Ministry sets guidelines for states to stop coal-based power misuse

Moneycontrol News
October 12, 2021 / 09:50 AM IST
PSPCL Chairman and Managing Director A Venu Prasad said that all private coal-based plants in the state have less than two days of coal stock, while the state-owned plants have below four days of coal supply. (Representative image)

PSPCL Chairman and Managing Director A Venu Prasad said that all private coal-based plants in the state have less than two days of coal stock, while the state-owned plants have below four days of coal supply. (Representative image)

The power ministry on October 12 issued guidelines for states to prevent any kind of misuse of electricity generated by coal-fired plants.

If any state is found selling power in the power exchange or not scheduling this unallocated power, its unallocated power may be temporarily reduced or withdrawn and reallocated to other states which are in need of such power, a statement by the power ministry said.

"Under these guidelines, the states have been requested to use the unallocated power for supplying electricity to the consumers of the state and, in case of surplus power, the states are requested to intimate so that this power can be reallocated to other needy states," it said.

The ministry has directed  NTPC and DVC to ensure that the distribution companies of Delhi will get as much as power as requisitioned by them and as per their demand.

"NTPC and DVC may offer the normative declared capacity (DC) to the Delhi discoms as per their allocations made to them under respective PPAs, from their coal-based power stations. Both NTPC and DVC have committed to provide as much electricity to Delhi as demanded by discoms of Delhi," it said.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Oct 12, 2021 09:50 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.