Ministry of Urban Affairs-Swiggy partner to take street food vendors’ businesses online

Swiggy will on-board street food vendors on its e-commerce platform, to provide them online access to consumers and help grow their businesses, as per a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

The MoU was signed under the Prime Minister Street Vendor’s Atmanirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) Scheme. To begin with, the pilot programme will on-board 250 vendors in Ahmedabad, Chennai, Delhi, Indore and Varanasi, the ministry said.

The initiative, aims to transform street vendors' businesses by facilitating access to customers through online business model amid the COVID-19 pandemic where physical distancing is key.

Swiggy on its part will help street vendors with PAN and FSSAI registration, technology or partner app usage training, menu digitisation and pricing, and best hygiene and packaging practices.

The plan is to expand the project across more parts of the country once the pilot is successfully completed.

The MoU was exchanged between joint secretary Sanjay Kumar and Swiggy CEO Rahul Bothra, through video conference. Also present were MoHUA secretary Durga Shanker Mishra, ministry and Swiggy officials, and the Municipal Commissioners of Ahmedabad, Chennai, Delhi, Indore and Varanasi.

The PM SVANidhi Scheme has been implemented since June 1, 2002 to provide affordable working capital loan of up to Rs 10,000 to street vendors who have been adversely impacted by the pandemic and lockdown.

The loans are repayable in monthly installments within a year, and timely repayment invites interest subsidy of 7 percent per annum - which will be credited to bank account of beneficiaries through direct benefit transfer on quarterly basis.

It targets benefits to more than 50 lakh street vendors who have been in the business on or before March 24, 2020, and includes those operating in urban, peri-urban and rural areas.

More than 20 lakh loan applications were received under the PM SVANidhi Scheme as on October 4, 2020. Of these, over 7.5 lakh loans were sanctioned and over 2.4 lakh loans disbursed.