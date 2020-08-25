Ministry of Corporate Affairs says R&D expenditure for new vaccine, drugs to be part of CSR

Expenditure on research and development (R&D) for new vaccine, drugs, medical devices related to COVID-19 can will now be a part of corporate social responsibility (CSR).

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) revised the CSR rules, stating that the provision is applicable for R&D expenditure made during FY21, FY22 and FY23.

Companies using the COVID-19 R&D spend clause will have to make a special mention in the annual and board reports, the MCA said.

The R&D must be done in collaboration with government-nominated institutes/organisations, CNBC-TV18 reported.