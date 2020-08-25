172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|ministry-of-corporate-affairs-says-rd-expenditure-for-new-vaccine-drugs-to-be-part-of-csr-5752831.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 25, 2020 01:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ministry of Corporate Affairs says R&D expenditure for new vaccine, drugs to be part of CSR

Companies using the COVID-19 R&D spend clause will have to make a special mention in the annual and board reports, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) said.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image (Reuters)
Representative image (Reuters)

Expenditure on research and development (R&D) for new vaccine, drugs, medical devices related to COVID-19 can will now be a part of corporate social responsibility (CSR).

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) revised the CSR rules, stating that the provision is applicable for R&D expenditure made during FY21, FY22 and FY23.

Companies using the COVID-19 R&D spend clause will have to make a special mention in the annual and board reports, the MCA said.

The R&D must be done in collaboration with government-nominated institutes/organisations, CNBC-TV18 reported.

First Published on Aug 25, 2020 01:22 pm

