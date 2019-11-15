App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2019 04:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ministry of Corporate Affairs notifies IBC Rules, 2019: Report

The news rules will apply to financial service providers under section 227, the government told CNBC-TV18

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs on November 15 has notified the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Rules, 2019, CNBC-Tv18 reports.

The news rules will apply to financial service providers under section 227. The Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) of a financial services provider (FSP) will be initiated only on an application by the appropriate regulator, according to CNBC-TV18.

However, the special framework under section 227 of the Insolvency Code shall not apply to banks.

Once the application to that effect is admitted, the adjudicating authority is required to appoint an administrator. The administrator shall have the same responsibilities and powers as that of an insolvency professional, the government told CNBC-TV18.

The regulator may form a panel to advise the administrator in operations of the financial services provider during the insolvency resolution process.

The report also noted that the administrator shall take control of third party assets in possession of the financial services provider (FSP.)

The provision of moratorium would not be applicable to third party assets in custody of the FSP, and the its license and registration would not be suspended/cancelled during interim-moratorium and during the proceedings of the CIRP.

First Published on Nov 15, 2019 04:14 pm

tags #Business #Economy #IBC Rules 2019 #India #Ministry of Corporate Affairs

