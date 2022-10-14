 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Ministry issues states advisory on low-speed electric two-wheelers warning

Moneycontrol News
Oct 14, 2022 / 12:28 PM IST

Manufacturers and dealers are supplying higher battery capacity models with top speeds of 40 to 55 kmph without type approval, insurance and vehicle identification, the advisory said

Representative Image

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Friday issued states an advisory on low-speed electric two-wheelers warning them against many dealers selling vehicles in violation of motor vehicle rules.

Manufacturers and dealers are supplying higher battery capacity models with top speeds of 40 to 55 kmph without type approval, insurance and vehicle identification, the advisory said.

Such vehicles are not going by verification procedures of testing agencies, it added.

The advisory said a vehicle will not be considered a motor vehicle under the following conditions verified by testing agencies:

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Electric Vehicle #EV two wheelers #Minister of Road Transport and Highways MoRTH #MORTH
first published: Oct 14, 2022 12:28 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.