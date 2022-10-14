Ministry issues states advisory on low-speed electric two-wheelers warning

Representative Image

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Friday issued states an advisory on low-speed electric two-wheelers warning them against many dealers selling vehicles in violation of motor vehicle rules.

Manufacturers and dealers are supplying higher battery capacity models with top speeds of 40 to 55 kmph without type approval, insurance and vehicle identification, the advisory said.

Such vehicles are not going by verification procedures of testing agencies, it added.