    Ministry issues states advisory on low-speed electric two-wheelers warning

    Manufacturers and dealers are supplying higher battery capacity models with top speeds of 40 to 55 kmph without type approval, insurance and vehicle identification, the advisory said

    Moneycontrol News
    October 14, 2022 / 12:28 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Friday issued states an advisory on low-speed electric two-wheelers warning them against many dealers selling vehicles in violation of motor vehicle rules.

    Manufacturers and dealers are supplying higher battery capacity models with top speeds of 40 to 55 kmph without type approval, insurance and vehicle identification, the advisory said.

    Such vehicles are not going by verification procedures of testing agencies, it added.

    The advisory said a vehicle will not be considered a motor vehicle under the following conditions verified by testing agencies:

    • If it is equipped with an electric motor having 30-minute power of less than 0.25 kW.

    • Maximum speed is less than 25 km/hr.

    • The weight of the vehicle without a battery is not more than 60 kg.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Electric Vehicle #EV two wheelers #Minister of Road Transport and Highways MoRTH #MORTH
    first published: Oct 14, 2022 12:28 pm
