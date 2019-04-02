Mindtree’s committee of independent directors hold first meeting

The Committee of independent directors of Mindtree held its first meeting on April 2 and has appointed Khaitan and Co as its independent legal counsel and ICICI Securities as its independent financial advisors.

The committee was formed to advise shareholders whether to opt for the open offer by the L&T.

In a statement to Moneycontrol, Apurva Purohit, Chairperson – Committee of Independent Directors, Mindtree, said the written reasoned recommendations on the open offer shall be provided within the timeline and as per the guidelines laid down by SEBI.

The committee has to give their recommendation by May 10. The open offer commences on May 14 and ends on May 27.

L&T bought 20.32 percent stake of VG Siddhartha, one of the largest investors of Mindtree, and his coffee enterprise at Rs 980 per share on March 18.

The company will buy an additional 15 percent through open market purchase and 31 percent through an open offer.

L&T will invest over Rs 10,000 crore for 66.32 percent stake.

While Mindtree promoters have condemned the hostile bid, Krishnakumar Natarajan, executive chairman, in his recent media interactions said they will act in the best interest of the company.