Mindtree Q4 net profit flat YoY at $28.2 million

Mindtree reported a flat year-on-year net profit at $28.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. However, for the full year ended March, the net profit declined 17.7 percent to $88.5 million.

For the fourth quarter, the company’s revenue stood at $278.4 million, up 6.3 percent year-on-year. The company’s revenue for the comparable quarter last year for $262 million.

Mindtree’s digital portfolio grew 1.5 percent YoY basis for the fourth quarter. It now accounts for about 38.5 percent of the overall revenue. While the revenues from hi-tech and media increased, other sectors such as banking and financial services and insurance and travel and hospitality declined at the back of COVID-19 crisis.

Announcing results, Debashis Chatterjee, chief executive officer and managing director, Mindtree, said the company foresee softness in the coming quarter as some clients in banking, insurance and travel and hospitality are likely to defer discretionary spends at the back of novel coronavirus pandemic.

However, he said, it is unlikely impact the company's digital businesses as the demand for digital products and services are likely to increase.

The company has high exposure to travel and hospitality, which is one of the worst affected in the pandemic accounting for about 16.2 percent of overall revenue. BFSI accounts for about 20.4 percent of overall revenue.

US accounts for about 76.8 percent of overall revenue followed by Europe at 15.3 percent.

However Chatterjee did not share the impact it will have on the businesses. He explained that the company is observing the situation and is too early to comment on how it will impact the business.

Hiring

The company will honour all offers in FY21 and on-boarding of freshers will be done digitally. In terms of wage hikes and promotions, Chatterjee said, "We are waiting and watching and we will take a call at appropriate time."

Total employees for FY20 was 21, 991 with net addition of 1,322. Attrition stood at 17.4 percent.