Last Updated : Jun 27, 2018 11:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mindtree promoters in talks with 2 foreign entities to sell stake: Report

Mindtree's promoters own 13.35 percent of the company, with their stake valued at Rs 2,087.15 crore at the stock's current market price

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Two foreign entities are in initial talks to buy mid-tier IT software services firm Mindtree from its founders, according to a report by Mint.

Japan's NEC Corp and a "large global private equity fund" are in talks to buy out the stake owned by Subroto Bagchi, K Natarajan and NS Parthasarathy and Mindtree CEO Rostow Ravanan, the daily reported, citing sources.

Mindtree's promoters own 13.35 percent of the company, with their stake valued at Rs 2,087.15 crore at the stock's current market price.

According to the newspaper, NEC Corp has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch as an adviser for the transaction.

There was no certainty of a deal materialising from the initial talks, since the promoters have been looking for an exit for some time, Mint quoted one of the of the people aware of the discussions as saying.

Earlier this month, CNBC-TV18 had reported that Cafe Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha, who owns a little over 20 percent in Mindtree, was looking to sell part of his stake.
First Published on Jun 27, 2018 11:40 am

tags #Mindtree

