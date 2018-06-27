Mindtree promoters in talks with 2 foreign entities to sell stake: Report

Contract duration | The period of contract shall be for 3 years from the date of commencement extendable up to 5 years depending upon performance.

Two foreign entities are in initial talks to buy mid-tier IT software services firm Mindtree from its founders, according to a report by Mint.

Japan's NEC Corp and a "large global private equity fund" are in talks to buy out the stake owned by Subroto Bagchi, K Natarajan and NS Parthasarathy and Mindtree CEO Rostow Ravanan, the daily reported, citing sources.

Mindtree's promoters own 13.35 percent of the company, with their stake valued at Rs 2,087.15 crore at the stock's current market price.

According to the newspaper, NEC Corp has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch as an adviser for the transaction.

There was no certainty of a deal materialising from the initial talks, since the promoters have been looking for an exit for some time, Mint quoted one of the of the people aware of the discussions as saying.