Mindtree inks deal with Knauf to step up IT transformation

The engagement will leverage industry-leading IT platforms and will also help Knauf complete post-merger technology integrations, Mindtree has said.

Moneycontrol News
March 22, 2021 / 01:44 PM IST
 
 
Bengaluru-based IT firm Mindtree on March 22 announced a multi-year agreement with Knauf, a global manufacturer of building materials and construction systems, to help accelerate the company’s IT transformation.

“Mindtree will provide application development services, help digitising their infrastructure, transforming their supply chain systems, and further develop digital platforms. The engagement will leverage industry-leading IT platforms and will also help Knauf complete post-merger technology integrations," the company said in a statement.


Venu Lambu, Executive Director and President, Global Markets, Mindtree, said the company was proud to partner with Knauf, a brand synonymous with high-quality products and services, on its digital initiatives to help serve customers more rapidly and efficiently. 

“Mindtree offers the scale, global operating model and expertise in infrastructure and applications management to help drive their digital transformation initiatives forward and provide the quality of service they are known for," he said.

Knauf, a global manufacturer that provides system solutions for construction, is transforming its enterprise architecture by adopting new technologies to better support business growth.
TAGS: #Business #Knauf #Mindtree #Technology
first published: Mar 22, 2021 01:44 pm

