Mindtree founders' Mela Ventures raises Rs 130 crore as first close of maiden fund

Early stage venture capital fund Mela Ventures has announced the first close of Rs 130 crore of its maiden fund.

The SEBI-approved Category-2 AIF fund targets a Rs 200 crore fund size and is backed by institutional investors and global technology leaders.

Founded by the Mindtree fame Krishnakumar Natarajan and Parthasarathy NS, the fund will focus on building a portfolio across areas such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, virtual reality, internet of things, cloud migration and deep technologies.

"We are on a mission to build next-generation entrepreneurs out of India. Towards this mission, Mela Ventures will support early-stage companies using cutting edge technologies to build B2B solutions targeting global enterprises. We are extremely excited to get such an overwhelming response from investors even during these challenging times," said Krishnakumar Natarajan, Managing Partner, Mela Ventures.

The fund is targeting to make 4-5 investments in the next 18 months with the ticket size in the range of Rs 7-10 crore.

"Many of our investors are technology professionals, who share the same passion as much as we do, for meaningful technology, startup community and building Indian entrepreneurs," said Parthasarathy NS, Managing Partner, Mela Ventures.