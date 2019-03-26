Mindtree decides against buyback of equity shares

Mindtree has decided against a buyback of equity shares at its board meeting on March 26. It has constituted a committee of independent directors to advise shareholders on the open offer by L&T.

In a BSE filing, Mindtree said after detailed deliberation and discussion, “the board has decided to constitute the Committee of Independent Directors (IDC) in the interest of all stakeholders to provide their reasoned recommendation in respect of the unsolicited offer by L&T for the consideration of the shareholders.”

While all the Independent Directors will be members of the IDC, Apurva Purohit, Lead Independent Director, will be the Chairperson. The other independent directors include Akshaya Bhargava, Bijou Kurien and Milind Sarwate.

“The IDC will consider and evaluate all aspects of the unsolicited offer, taking into account all relevant facts, circumstances, data related to the Company and industry and the interests of all stakeholders involved,” the company said in the filing.

The committee will be supported by independent legal and financial advisors to help it with its deliberations, it added.

Earlier today L&T made a detailed public announcement on an open offer to buy 31 percent stake in Mindtree. The offer will be open from May 14 to May 27.

L&T aims to acquire 5.13 lakh crore shares (representing 31 percent of Mindtree shares) at a price of Rs 980 per share. The infrastructure conglomerate will spend Rs 5,030 crore on the offer.

The engineering and construction major acquired 20.32 stake from VG Siddhartha and his coffee enterprise, the largest shareholder of Mindtree on March 18. The company intends to acquire an additional 46 percent stake through open market purchase for 15 percent and open offer for 31 percent shares from existing shareholders.

Mindtree promoters have condemned L&T’s hostile bid to acquire majority shares in the company. While the company had support from its majority shareholders such as Nalanda Capital, according to analysts, Mindtree does not have many options in the absence of an investor, with a counter bid.