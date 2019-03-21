App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 21, 2019 08:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mindtree board to meet again on March 26

The board of the IT company had met on Wednesday too, but no decision was taken on the agenda item at hand - the proposed buyback of equity shares - and the firm had informed the stock exchange that the meeting has been adjourned to a future date.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The board of Mindtree, which on Wednesday deferred a decision on share buyback, will meet again on March 26 even as it faces a Rs 10,800-crore hostile takeover bid from L&T.

The board of the IT company had met on Wednesday too, but no decision was taken on the agenda item at hand - the proposed buyback of equity shares - and the firm had informed the stock exchange that the meeting has been adjourned to a future date.

In a fresh filing on BSE Thursday, Mindtree said, "This is to inform that the adjourned board meeting is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019".

On Monday, diversified L&T made an offer to buy up to 66 per cent stake in Mindtree for around Rs 10,800 crore - a move that Mindtree promoters have vowed to oppose.

related news

L&T has entered into a deal to buy Cafe Coffee Day owner V G Siddhartha's 20.32 per cent stake in Mindtree and has also placed an order with brokers to pick up another 15 per cent of the company shares from the open market. Further, the group would make an open offer to buy additional 31 per cent stake in Mindtree.

Siddhartha was a director of Mindtree since 1999 and resigned in March 2018. He and Cafe Coffee Day group firms have 20.32 per cent stake in Mindtree and that shareholding is to be acquired by L&T.

On Tuesday, Mindtree CEO and promoter Rostow Ravanan said the company's board would deliberate on the buyback or the open offer within the framework of the laws.

"Obviously there are laws - what the board can do and cannot do under the circumstances," he had said.
First Published on Mar 21, 2019 07:25 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Mindtree

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

In Maiden Lok Sabha Bid, Amit Shah Replaces Veteran MP Advani as BJP ...

IPS Officer Who Defeated Maoists for Mamata to Now Take on Her Superst ...

BJP Unveils First List of 184 Lok Sabha Candidates; Check All The Nomi ...

Satellites in Space to Finally Get Smartphone-Like Technology

Pawan Kalyan, 4 Ministers File Nomination for AP Assembly Polls

PM Modi Picks Varanasi Again For Lok Sabha Elections as BJP Sticks Wit ...

Ferry Sinks in Tigris Near Iraq's Mosul, Killing 40

Oxford English Dictionary Has a New Indian Entrant— ‘Chuddies’

Election Tracker LIVE: Smriti Irani to Contest From Amethi Again, Says ...

Jacinda Ardern – and why we need more women in politics

US trade negotiators to visit China on March 28-29

US jobless claims fall; mid-Atlantic factory activity rises

Congress may field ex-CM Hooda as Lok Sabha candidate from Haryana, sa ...

Canned air and water-spraying drones: Smog remedies

Wall Street edges higher as tech boost counters losses in bank stocks

Global stocks wilt as Fed shift sparks stampede into bonds

Indian markets closed today for public holiday

Oil eases from four-month high on global growth worries

4 acquitted in Samjhauta blast case: Pakistan summons Indian envoy; BJ ...

Festival of colours: 21 outrageously colourful birds, insects and anim ...

Delhi Crime: Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang discuss their ...

At 10.8%, growth in infra credit is back to FY15 levels; economy is ri ...

New Zealand bans sale of assault, semi-automatic rifles in Christchurc ...

Deaths due to 'mystery fever' in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly give Opposit ...

World Poetry Day 2019: Read Arundhathi Subramaniam's Song For Cataboli ...

Beyond Holi ke rang: How the idea of colour has come to define Indian ...

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu interview: We knew Bengaluru FC had to win ISL t ...

Inshallah VS Sooryavanshi: Salman Khan to clash with Akshay Kumar at t ...

Roar of The Lion Review: MS Dhoni leads you through rebuilding Chennai ...

Happy Holi 2019: Lovebirds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have a b ...

Indian Premier League 2019: Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and others l ...

Holi 2019 Bash: Katrina Kaif, Aayush Sharma, Badshah and others make a ...

Happy Holi 2019: When Josh ‘Thanos’ Brolin was in India to celebra ...

Happy Holi 2019: Narendra Modi, Akshay Kumar, Virat Kohli and others c ...

Happy Holi 2019: Mumbai Indians get nostalgic about their childhood ce ...

Kesari Movie Review: Akshay Kumar's film promises a lot but crumbles a ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.