Mindtree board defers decision on buyback

The board of Mindtree, that met on March 20 to discuss a proposed buyback has deferred a decision on the issue to a future date.

"The Board considered the proposed buyback of equity shares of the Company at its meeting held on March 20, 2019 (today). Following detailed discussions, the meeting has been adjourned to a future date. No decision has been taken in relation to the proposed buyback of equity shares," the company said in its BSE filing.

The announcement is not surprising considering L&T’s open offer for 31 percent of equity shares.

Mindtree had first announced plans for a share buyback in a bid to fend off a hostile takeover bid by L&T. However, L&T finalised the deal to buy VG Siddhartha’s entire 20.32 percent stake for close to Rs 3,200 crores at Rs 980 per share on March 18, two days ahead of the board meeting.

The infrastructure major is looking to increase its stake in Mindtree to 66.32 percent through an open offer of 31 percent and a market purchase of 15 percent.

This makes the buyback moot since the company cannot use 10 percent of its reserves for the share buyback programme.

Rostow Ravanan, CEO, during a meeting on Tuesday, said the company can still go ahead with the buyback if they get approval from 75 percent of the board.

With a decision on the buyback deferred, there are not a lot of options left for Mindtree.

To fend off the takeover and retain control in the company, analysts say the company needs an investor with enough financial muscle to counter the L&T bid. The latter has offered Rs 980 per share, which values Mindtree at Rs 16,000 crore.